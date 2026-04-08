PITTSBURGH — A stolen vehicle smashed through a fence near a house in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Cedarville Street in Bloomfield at 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found an SUV that had gone through a fence resting unoccupied near a house. They learned it had been reported stolen.

Stolen SUV crashes into fence near house in Pittsburgh; witnesses say group of juveniles fled A stolen vehicle smashed through a fence near a house in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Witnesses told police that they saw a group of juveniles running away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The SUV was towed by McGann and Chester.

The Auto Squad is processing it as the investigation continues.

A woman who was the victim of a separate but similar crime told Channel 11 Tuesday night that her vehicle was stolen over Easter weekend and that she was forced to pay hundreds of dollars to get it back after it was found and towed.

Click here to read her story.

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