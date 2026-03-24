Stop signs installed at troubled Murrysville intersection

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A troubled Murrysville now has new stop signs.

On Tuesday, the Murrysville Police Department said the intersection of North Hills Road and School Road is now a four-way stop.

The addition of the stop signs comes after the Murrysville council voted to add them in a new ordinance in late Feb.

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Channel 11 spoke with neighbors who live near the intersection, who said they are skeptical about whether or not the stop signs will reduce the number of crashes in the area.

“If there’s ice, cars will come down the hill and won’t be able to stop if there’s a stop sign,” Ken Huggins said.

One family said they saw almost one crash per week at the intersection before the new stop signs were added.

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