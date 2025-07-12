Storm chasers gather in East Huntingdon Township to discuss safety, severe weather with residents

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Storm chasers visited Westmoreland County to give residents a chance to get a closer look at their equipment.

The Second Annual “Meet the Chasers” event was held in East Huntingdon Township on Saturday. It was held a the East Township Volunteer Fire Department from 12 - 6 p.m.

Attendees were invited to discuss safety with the storm chasers and learn more about their work.

About 40 storm chasers were featured at the event.

Storm chaser Joshua Brinker has a YouTube channel where he and his team livestream their storm chasing activities.

Brinker said he coordinates with local authorities and the National Weather Service to do what they can.

“We have different ways to look at the radar. We have tablets, we have other phones that we look at radar and maps with,” said Brinker.

The event brought people from several states, including Tim Marshall, who was the event’s main feature. Marshall is a meteorologist with Haag Engineering Company in Texas, according to the Weather Hall of Fame. He has tracked more than 300 tornadoes and more than two dozen hurricanes.

Organizers hope to hold the event again next year.

