Storm damage makes some homes inaccessible in Fayette County

BEAR ROCKS, Pa. — Neighbors in Bear Rocks have been trapped inside their homes for several days.

“From the bottom road all the way to the top, devastated by this storm,” Brandon Penic said.

Neighbor Ryan Glitsky told Channel 11 he’s happy no one got hurt during the powerful Saturday storms that spurred six tornadoes in three counties.

“Just a miracle of god. Nobody got hurt, and houses are still standing.”

These neighbors tell Channel 11 they’ve had to climb over large tree branches for days just to get out of their homes.

Drone 11 shows the destruction days after the storm came through Bear Rocks: utility poles snapped in half, trees completely levelled and power lines covering the streets.

Neighbors in the area say the power was the least of their concerns.

“The power being out here, we get it. We live in the mountains; we understand,” Glitsky said. “But there was probably 10 or 12 houses where we could not get in or out of our home here.”

Getting out became a waiting game.

“Couldn’t get out of the driveway,” Penic said. “Couldn’t get out of any of the roads. So we just hunkered down, and chain-sawed some trees and waited until we could get out.”

Glitsky said he and his wife have been checking in on their elderly neighbors who were stuck in their homes. His wife and son have been staying at a hotel for the last few nights, but thankfully he says an insurance claim will help cover the cost, along with all of the food lost in their freezers.

“There is a sense of relief today that maybe by the end of the day we can get to our houses,” Glitsky said.

When Channel 11 arrived, at least five 5 different energy companies were replacing utility poles and clearing the lines from the street. Neighbors were thrilled to see them.

“It’s just been great, just great crew,” Penic said. “They are moving fast, helping us out. It’s great.”

This area was not one of the communities impacted by a tornado. Neighbors were shocked. Their main focus now is to start the long process of cleaning this up.

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