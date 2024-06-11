Local

‘Storm drain shenanigans’: Kitten rescued from storm drain in Pine Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

‘Storm drain shenanigans’: Kitten rescued from storm drain in Pine Township ‘Storm drain shenanigans’: Kitten rescued from storm drain in Pine Township (Wexford Volunteer Fire Company)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A kitten was rescued from a storm drain in Pine Township Tuesday.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE RESCUE HERE

According to the Northern Regional Police Department, officers rallied their “paw-some” partners at the Wexford Volunteer Fire Department and the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department to rescue the kitten.

A Marshall volunteer firefighter crawled over 300 feet through the storm drain to retrieve the kitten, police said.

“After some teamwork, a few meows, and a lot of determination, the kitten was safely retrieved from its underground adventure. We’re thrilled to report that this little furball is now safe and sound, and probably thinking twice about storm drain explorations!” the police department’s Facebook post said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mount Lebanon community mourning after girl, 10, found dead in car with her mom
  • Man shot, killed by police in Whitehall after firing at officers serving warrant
  • Current quarter will be the last for Pittsburgh Technical College students
  • VIDEO: Car dealership employees recall moment they realized distant yelling was a woman in need of help
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read