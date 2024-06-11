‘Storm drain shenanigans’: Kitten rescued from storm drain in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A kitten was rescued from a storm drain in Pine Township Tuesday.

According to the Northern Regional Police Department, officers rallied their “paw-some” partners at the Wexford Volunteer Fire Department and the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department to rescue the kitten.

A Marshall volunteer firefighter crawled over 300 feet through the storm drain to retrieve the kitten, police said.

“After some teamwork, a few meows, and a lot of determination, the kitten was safely retrieved from its underground adventure. We’re thrilled to report that this little furball is now safe and sound, and probably thinking twice about storm drain explorations!” the police department’s Facebook post said.

