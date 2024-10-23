Stretch of busy Ross Township road will close for nearly a month starting next week

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy North Hills road will close for nearly a month beginning next week.
Rochester Road will shut down between Fern Avenue and Cross Creek Court on Monday.
According to Ross Township police, crews will be fixing a “failure” in the roadway.
The road is expected to reopen on Friday, Nov. 22.
See detour information below:
From South of the closure (Perry Highway side):
- Take Route 19 North
- Turn left onto Sewickley Oakmont Road
- Turn left onto Rochester Road
- Continue left onto Rochester Road
- End Detour
From North of the closure (Lowries Run Road side):
- Take Rochester Road to Sewickley Oakmont Road
- Turn right onto Sewickley Oakmont Road
- Turn right onto Route 19 south
- Turn right onto Rochester Road
- End Detour
