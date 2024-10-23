Local

Stretch of busy Ross Township road will close for nearly a month starting next week

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy North Hills road will close for nearly a month beginning next week.

Rochester Road will shut down between Fern Avenue and Cross Creek Court on Monday.

According to Ross Township police, crews will be fixing a “failure” in the roadway.

The road is expected to reopen on Friday, Nov. 22.

See detour information below:

From South of the closure (Perry Highway side):

  • Take Route 19 North
  • Turn left onto Sewickley Oakmont Road
  • Turn left onto Rochester Road
  • Continue left onto Rochester Road
  • End Detour

From North of the closure (Lowries Run Road side):

  • Take Rochester Road to Sewickley Oakmont Road
  • Turn right onto Sewickley Oakmont Road
  • Turn right onto Route 19 south
  • Turn right onto Rochester Road
  • End Detour

