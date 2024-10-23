Stretch of busy Ross Township road will close for nearly a month starting next week

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy North Hills road will close for nearly a month beginning next week.

Rochester Road will shut down between Fern Avenue and Cross Creek Court on Monday.

According to Ross Township police, crews will be fixing a “failure” in the roadway.

The road is expected to reopen on Friday, Nov. 22.

See detour information below:

From South of the closure (Perry Highway side):

Take Route 19 North

Turn left onto Sewickley Oakmont Road

Turn left onto Rochester Road

Continue left onto Rochester Road

End Detour

From North of the closure (Lowries Run Road side):

Take Rochester Road to Sewickley Oakmont Road

Turn right onto Sewickley Oakmont Road

Turn right onto Route 19 south

Turn right onto Rochester Road

End Detour

