Strong scattered storms will develop Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s the warmest morning of this entire hot stretch, with temperatures near 80 degrees! Despite that, it won’t be as hot today, given clouds and showers moving our way later this morning. Still, it will be very humid — likely fueling another round of storms late in the day.

One round of showers and possible storms will push through around midday, and if the atmosphere has enough time to recover, a second round of storms will develop late this afternoon/early this evening. Some of the storms could be severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail the primary threats.

It will turn noticeably less humid tonight and into Monday, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 70s tomorrow. We’ll see another uptick in humidity and warmth midweek, ahead of another cooler shot for Thursday.

