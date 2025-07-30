Student charged with making threats against Washington & Jefferson College heading to trial

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Western Pennsylvania college student charged with making threats against his school on social media is heading to trial.

Trevor Howard faces charges after allegedly posting a question on the YikYak app back in February, asking how many people he could kill if he opened fire on the Washington & Jefferson College campus.

The Washington County District Attorney said Howard declined a five-year probationary plea deal.

If the case goes to trial and Howard is convicted, he could face a sentence of up to seven years.

