Sudden long-term closure of Center Avenue bridge concerns community members

ELIZABETH, Pa. — The bridge on Center Avenue in Forward and Elizabeth Townships is closed due to a failing utility line that’s causing unstable structural conditions, according to PennDOT.

Pastor Jeff Riker at Elizabeth Baptist Church says he was shocked by the closure and is worried about how it will affect his elderly congregation.

Pastor Riker told Channel 11 that his church doesn’t just provide a spiritual outlet for people, but it also doubles as a food bank and Salvation Army location.

“I have a lot of elderly people as well as a food bank, said Pastor Riker. “We have a food bank that we serve over 100 families that come to us. We do deliver, but most of them, probably 90% of them, are on this side of the bridge.”

Pastor Riker called PennDOT himself when he didn’t notice any crews working.

“The bureau takes care of the sewer line,” he said. “They have to relocate it or do something with it, and once they’re done with that, then PennDOT will come and replace the bridge.”

Neighbors say they needed more communication from PennDOT, especially after finding out the closure will last through late August.

“We were caught off guard with this whole thing, Tim Bell said. ”If there’s an emergency at any of the houses up this way, most of the fire departments come through Elizabeth, but now they have to go all the way out 51 to get to our house.”

Ed Andrick said it will affect his kids more than himself.

“My daughter is going to nursing school at Shadyside Hospital,” Andrick said. “It’s taking her an extra 30 minutes because she has to go around to get to Shadyside Hospital for school.”

Bell told Channel 11 that parents were concerned in his neighborhood, as kids arrived home late from school due to the detour.

“It was anxiety for the kids,” Bell said. “Because in the morning yesterday, they went to school this way, and in the afternoon, they had to go all the way around a different way.”

Ed and his son-in-law noticed the deterioration of the bridge on their walks each day, but he never thought they would close the entire road for the repair.

“If PennDOT deemed that this bridge was imminent to be falling in or whatever, well they have the right to close it, but you still have to tell somebody,” Bell said.

