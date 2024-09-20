Summer-like temperatures, chance of storms carry into weekend

PITTSBURGH — Summer-like temperatures will be with us through the weekend as highs push into the 80s through Sunday. Normal high temperature for this weekend is 73°.

Most of the weekend will be dry, but a few showers are possible on Saturday. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. However, moisture will be limited, and only spotty activity is expected.

There is a much better chance of rain next week with on and off showers possible Monday through Wednesday. Many areas should see a decent soaking for a change.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group