‘Sunday Night Football’ sends well-wishes to crew member who fell from Acrisure Stadium scoreboard

Just over a week ago, a member of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was critically injured when he fell 50 feet from the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium.
During Sunday night’s broadcast, Mike Tirico sent out well-wishes to Keith Keller.
He’s been part of the SNF crew for over a decade, working as a camera operator.
Tirico said Keller is “doing better” but has a long recovery ahead.
He suffered a lacerated liver and spleen and shattered both legs in the fall.
A friend of Keller organized a fundraiser to help him. Close to $160,000 had been raised as of Sunday.
