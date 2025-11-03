‘Sunday Night Football’ sends well-wishes to crew member who fell from Acrisure Stadium scoreboard

Just over a week ago, a member of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was critically injured when he fell 50 feet from the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Worker in critical condition after falling 50 feet from Acrisure Stadium scoreboard

During Sunday night’s broadcast, Mike Tirico sent out well-wishes to Keith Keller.

Keith Keller (GoFundMe)

He’s been part of the SNF crew for over a decade, working as a camera operator.

Tirico said Keller is “doing better” but has a long recovery ahead.

He suffered a lacerated liver and spleen and shattered both legs in the fall.

A friend of Keller organized a fundraiser to help him. Close to $160,000 had been raised as of Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group