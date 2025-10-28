Man who fell from Acrisure Stadium scoreboard has long recovery ahead, friend says

PITTSBURGH — Community members are rallying around a man who was seriously hurt in a fall at Acrisure Stadium while setting up for Sunday Night Football.

Channel 11 has confirmed the man who fell 50 feet from the stadium’s main scoreboard is Keith Keller. A friend of Keller who organized a fundraiser to help him said he’s expected to survive, but has a long road of recovery ahead of him with a lacerated liver, spleen, and both legs shattered.

Acrisure Stadium previously said Keller fell while setting up production equipment, which we know now was a remote camera system.

The fundraiser, which was verified through GoFundMe, aims to relieve Keller and his wife of some financial burden from the significant out-of-pocket expenses they face for treatments, medications and rehabilitation.

