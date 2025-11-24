Sunny, dry conditions throughout Monday; wet, colder weather starts moving in Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon, pushing highs into the low to mid-50s. Dry conditions stay around through the evening for those running errands or heading to the grocery store tonight ahead of Thanksgiving.

After tonight, big changes are on the way. Starting Tuesday, rounds of rain are expected through the day; highs will be in the mid-50s. Rain may impact travel with reduced visibility and ponding on roadways. The bulk of the wet weather ends on Tuesday evening, but a few lingering rain showers are possible through midday Wednesday.

Winds will pick up on Wednesday and temperatures will tumble throughout the day, falling from the 50s in the morning to the low 40s by dinnertime. It will stay windy through Thanksgiving with gusts around 25-35 mph starting Wednesday afternoon.

Behind this system comes colder air for Thanksgiving Day and for Black Friday shopping. Both days will feature highs around the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens and 20s. The cold wind over the warm lakes will bring the chance for scattered lake effect snow showers to the area from time to time by the end of the week, especially north of Pittsburgh.

