Sunny start to the week with temperatures reaching upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — It will be another blue sky day across the area, with temperatures climbing from the 40s to the 70s throughout Monday.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Liberty/Clairton area, where the air quality could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The extended dry stretch will continue into the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots may touch off at 80 degrees.

There will be a couple of showers Wednesday night as a cold front approaches the area, with much cooler air to follow for the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only make it to the mid to upper 50s!

