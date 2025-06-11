Sunny, warm weather sticks around for a couple more days

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and comfortable temperatures will have you ready to head outdoors on Wednesday and Thursday, but remember the sunscreen. The UV index will be in the high range, with sunburn possible in as little as 20 minutes.

Dry weather sticks around, but a few more clouds will mix with the sunshine, and you’ll notice warmer temperatures and a slight uptick in the humidity.

Friday will start dry, but scattered showers return during the afternoon and evening, and wet weather continues as we head into the weekend.

Right now, Severe Weather team 11 is tracking a few rounds of showers and possibly some heavier rain Saturday, and scattered showers and a few storms Sunday.

Get the latest updates on your weekend forecast and updates on how the weather could impact plans at Oakmont and the U.S. Open on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group