Sunshine, seasonably cool conditions as highs struggle to get out of the 50s

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and seasonably cool conditions will prevail this afternoon as highs struggle to get out of the 50s.

High pressure will build overhead tonight, maintaining clear skies and calming winds. That will allow most neighborhoods to dip near freezing on Friday morning. Keep those plants covered or bring them inside!

A warmup will take over through the first half of the weekend as highs rebound into the low 60s. The next front will plow through Sunday, bringing afternoon showers, possibly a thunderstorm, followed by gusty winds Sunday evening.

Next week will be cooler, with highs most days in the 50s and overnight lows dipping closer to 40 degrees. Plenty of very fall-like weather in the foreseeable future!

