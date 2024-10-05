Supercross to return to Pittsburgh in April for first time in over 40 years

PITTSBURGH — Supercross is returning to Pittsburgh for the first time in over 40 years.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is coming to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, April 26, as part of the SuperMotocross World Championship series.

Event organizers say Pittsburgh is one of the most anticipated market returns because of a dedicated Supercross fanbase in the area and because there hasn’t been an event in the city since 1983.

The Supercross series will stop at 16 cities in 13 states. In Pittsburgh, the featured races will be Round 15 of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship and Round 15 of Supercross Futures (top-level amateurs).

Tickets go on Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Click here to learn more about the event.

