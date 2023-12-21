Survivor, psychiatrist offer advice to those going through cancer treatment over the holidays

PITTSBURGH — As you’re enjoying all the holiday festivities, be mindful of your friends and family who might see this as a very difficult time of year, especially those going through cancer treatments.

Samantha Moatz knows how hard that can be. She’s a 13-year breast cancer survivor and the founder of 412Thrive, a local non-profit that supports people impacted by breast cancer or genetic mutations.

To help her fellow “Thrivers,” as she calls them, have a joyful experience during the holidays, she organized a gingerbread house night for several of them and their kids at her home in Whitehall.

“I just really think it is important to be with family this time of year, especially when you’re battling cancer,” said Moatz.

She’s very intentional with this slice of holiday happiness for these women and their kids.

“People are literally getting chemo on Christmas Eve,” she told us.

A blunt reality for many battling cancer.

“Loneliness is hard during the holidays for everyone,” said Moatz, “but especially if it’s because you’re trapped inside your house, due to cancer.”

“I really encourage people to think back on times when they weren’t struggling: what helped you then? Was it calling a friend? Was it going for a walk? Was it actually taking a vacation?” noted

Dr. Robin Valpey, Center for Counseling and Cancer Support, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. “What is it that worked for you and how can you find little ways to give yourself that self-care that is so needed at this time?”

Dr. Valpey, a psychiatrist, not only has that advice for cancer patients during the holidays but also has reminders for family and friends.

“Likely the easiest and possibly the most helpful thing to do is to reach out. It’s to check in,” said Dr. Valpey. “Don’t assume that your friend that is going through cancer is taking that trip to see the family.”

Getting together with family can be tough for those going through cancer treatment because germs become a concern with weakened immune systems. Dr. Valpey suggests limiting the number of gatherings and the people at them, and Samantha says don’t be afraid to set boundaries for yourself.

While it might be hard to accept that this holiday season might be different than in years past, Samantha says:

“Just hang on. It’s tough. It is the hardest year of your life, most likely, but it gets better.”

Both women say make sure to tap into the resources that are available.

