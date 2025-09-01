Suspect in 5 separate fires in Greene County over Labor Day weekend in custody

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — A person suspected of being involved in five different fire scenes in Greene County over Labor Day weekend is in custody.

Pennsylvania State Police said all of the fires happened in Waynesburg Borough.

The scenes included St. Ann Church, Buddy’s Motel and multiple residential properties, state police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Troopers said they believe all of the fires are connected.

Monday afternoon, state police said a suspect is in custody and is being interviewed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Waynesburg Borough police and Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office K-9 team are helping state police investigate.

