Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General in Lincoln Place

PITTSBURGH — A suspect in an armed robbery at a Pittsburgh-area Dollar General is in custody.

Dollar General along Buttermilk Hollow Road was robbed just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said William Posey, 55, confessed to holding up the store.

Two employees told police that Posey had a gun and threatened to kill them before running off with cash.

There were warrants out for Posey’s arrest in Tennessee and Virginia.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

