Pittsburgh Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General in Lincoln Place

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General in Lincoln Place.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Buttermilk Hollow Road at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived on scene an employee told them that a man entered the store and brandished a gun, police say.

The robber allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of products from the store.

Police say they got surveillance footage from the business and are using it in their investigation.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group