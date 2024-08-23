Suspect hits multiple vehicles, injures officer while fleeing police in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A wanted suspect left behind a trail of destruction when he took off from officers who were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Pittsburgh Police say plainclothes detectives were conducting surveillance for the warrant in the area of Shadeland Avenue and Etola Street shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday.

Officers tried to arrest the man after they saw him get into a vehicle. They said he rammed into multiple vehicles and was able to get away.

Three vehicles belonging to residents and two unmarked police vehicles were damaged. One of the police vehicles became undrivable.

An officer who was hit during the incident was taken to a hospital to be treated for back and leg pain.

Police say they found the vehicle the suspect was driving abandoned on Colorado Street. They are still looking for the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

