Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in McDonald, investigators say

McDONALD, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Washington County.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says the shooting happened at 9:37 p.m. outside Michael’s Tavern, located at 341 E. Lincoln Ave. in McDonald.

The officer is with the McDonald Police Department, investigators say. They were not hurt in the incident.

The suspect was injured and taken from the scene to a Pittsburgh hospital, investigators say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group