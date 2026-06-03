SUV crashes into Latrobe animal clinic

LATROBE, Pa. — An SUV crashed into the front of an animal clinic in Westmoreland County on Tuesday.

Lakeview Animal Clinic in Latrobe, which has been open for less than a year, shared photos on its Facebook page, saying, “accidents happen.”

No one was injured.

The clinic thanked first responders and other companies who assisted with the cleanup following the crash.

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