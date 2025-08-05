Suwinski Gets ‘Em Close, Kiner-Falefa Delivers Walk-Off Win for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Jack Suwinski brought the Pittsburgh Pirates within one with a late two-run homer, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa delivered the walk-off against the San Francisco Giants for a 5-4 win on Monday night at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Andrew McCutchen drew a walk to open the ninth and was pinch run for by Alexander Canario. After Jack Suwinski was hit by a pitch, Joey Bart singled home Canario to even the score at 4-all.

Kiner-Falefa hit a dribbler to first baseman Rafael Devers, who fired to first base but not in time to get Suwinski at home plate.

The Giants (56-57) scored a pair of runs off Johan Oviedo in the top of the first inning. Dominic Smith singled home a run and Casey Schmitt followed by drawing a walk with the bases loaded

