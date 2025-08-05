Local

Suwinski Gets ‘Em Close, Kiner-Falefa Delivers Walk-Off Win for Pirates

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Giants Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) holds a tag on San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee, left, who slid safely into third with a triple and begins to celebrate after driving in two runs during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Jack Suwinski brought the Pittsburgh Pirates within one with a late two-run homer, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa delivered the walk-off against the San Francisco Giants for a 5-4 win on Monday night at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Andrew McCutchen drew a walk to open the ninth and was pinch run for by Alexander Canario. After Jack Suwinski was hit by a pitch, Joey Bart singled home Canario to even the score at 4-all.

Kiner-Falefa hit a dribbler to first baseman Rafael Devers, who fired to first base but not in time to get Suwinski at home plate.

The Giants (56-57) scored a pair of runs off Johan Oviedo in the top of the first inning. Dominic Smith singled home a run and Casey Schmitt followed by drawing a walk with the bases loaded

