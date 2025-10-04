SWAT responds to barricade situation involving armed man in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — The public was asked to avoid part of Brighton Heights while SWAT responded to a barricade situation on Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, around 10:45 a.m., said SWAT teams were called to the 1300 block of Geyer Avenue for a barricade situation involving an armed man. They asked that the public avoid the area.

By 11:45 a.m., the man had surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

