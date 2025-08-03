SWAT responds to scene in Scott Township; man taken into custody

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — SWAT responded to a scene in Scott Township, where a man was taken into custody Sunday.

Allegheny County 911 officials confirmed police were in the 600 block of Carothers Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw a man appear to surrender himself to SWAT units.

In a post to social media, Scott Township police told residents to stay inside and travelers to avoid the area.

Police announced about 30 minutes later that the investigation continues, but the danger to the public has ceased.

We are reaching out for more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.

