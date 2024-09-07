SWAT units called to Homewood after reports of shots fired

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units were called to Homewood after police received reports of shots fired on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 900 block of Blackadore Avenue at 1:45 p.m.

Their investigation led them to a house on Rod Way in Homewood.

Police say shots were fired outside of the house and the front door sustained damage.

SWAT units were called in to do a sweep of the house.

There is no indication that anyone was hurt at this time.

