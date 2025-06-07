SWAT units called to situation in Crafton

CRAFTON, Pa. — SWAT units are on the scene of a situation in Crafton.
Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the area of Crafton Boulevard and Chartiers Avenue at 4:21 p.m.
The Allegheny County Police Department said SWAT was called to nearby Parkview Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
