SWAT units respond to second incident in Hill District in one night

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units are responding to an incident in the Hill District for the second time tonight.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the area of Centre Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street at 9:32 p.m.

This comes after they were also at the scene of a shooting on Wylie Avenue less than an hour before.

It is unclear if the two scenes are connected in any way.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

