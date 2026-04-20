Sweetwater Center for the Arts to take ownership of historic Old Sewickley Post Office building

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — After occupying the building since 1988, Sweetwater Center for the Arts is set to take ownership of the historic Old Sewickley Post Office building.

The Old Sewickley Post Office Corporation (OSPOC) and Sweetwater have been working together over the past year and a half on the transition.

OSPOC is a nonprofit that was founded in the early 80s to purchase the post office and maintain the building as a National Historic Landmark.

“We are delighted to ensure the future of this national landmark building that is so vital to the citizens of the community,” said Susan Sour, the OPSOC board president. “The board commends Christine Brondyke and Terri Tunick for their leadership and collaboration in successfully transitioning ownership of this iconic building to Sweetwater after 50 years.”

According to a release, the Pennsylvania Attorney General has approved OSPOC to dissolve and gift building ownership to Sweetwater.

“This moment reflects meaningful momentum at Sweetwater—an energized board, diversified revenue streams, and a growing sense of trust and connection within our community,” said Executive Director Christine Brondyke. “With a strong partnership with the Old Sewickley Post Office Corporation, we are well-positioned to take on ownership and steward this historic building into its next chapter.”

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