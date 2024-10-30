Swinburne Bridge in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood to temporarily close

PITTSBURGH — The Swinburne Bridge in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood will temporarily close for inspection.

The bridge, which carries Frazier Street over Saline Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The closure will be in place in order to facilitate a previously scheduled routine inspection on the bridge.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area after morning rush hour.

“In order to minimize traffic impacts, most of the inspection will be performed from beneath the bridge,” said Chief Engineer Eric Setzler P.E. “However, we need to close the bridge for several hours to ensure we can fully inspect all portions of the bridge.”

The suggested detour is via Greenfield Avenue, Second Avenue, Bates Street and Boulevard of the Allies.

The bridge is expected to be open in time for evening rush hour, officials said.

