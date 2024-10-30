Local

Swinburne Bridge in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood to temporarily close

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Swinburne Bridge Swinburne Bridge

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Swinburne Bridge in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood will temporarily close for inspection.

The bridge, which carries Frazier Street over Saline Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The closure will be in place in order to facilitate a previously scheduled routine inspection on the bridge.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area after morning rush hour.

“In order to minimize traffic impacts, most of the inspection will be performed from beneath the bridge,” said Chief Engineer Eric Setzler P.E. “However, we need to close the bridge for several hours to ensure we can fully inspect all portions of the bridge.”

The suggested detour is via Greenfield Avenue, Second Avenue, Bates Street and Boulevard of the Allies.

The bridge is expected to be open in time for evening rush hour, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after construction equipment tips over on him in Stowe Township, police say
  • 1 killed, several others injured in Fallowfield Township crash
  • Local pediatrician offers insight as walking pneumonia surges
  • VIDEO: Local first responder fired for inappropriate post about orphan choir
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read