Talks with airlines continue at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport as opening of new terminal approaches

LATROBE, Pa. — Travelers are itching for more options at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Toni McCurdy said Latrobe’s airport is easier than traveling through Pittsburgh.

“I really wish they would get another airline. Yeah, they need another airline,” McCurdy said.

The better they do, the better we do, and we can actually go and enjoy ourselves," said William Formato of Latrobe.

Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said they may have to wait a bit longer for a deal to be announced.

“You’re going to have a hard time getting anyone to commit to anything right now with the jet fuel, the price is now,” said Monzo.

In March, the airport authority told Channel 11 the talks with a new budget airline were close and promising but Monzo said that although talks are still in progress, the airline industry is ever-changing.

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“Who knows what’s going to happen in October? Who knows what’s going to happen in July?” said Monzo. “Who knows what’s going to happen at the end of this week? I mean, it’s one of those situations where you’re always ready. And we have the opportunity to do it now with a terminal building we can work with.”

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This week, though, the airport received what Monzo calls ‘good bargaining news’: the airport will once again offer its year-round Orlando service starting in September.

“It’s great! What it represents for the airport and what it represents for people WHO like flying out of here. It means we can do business,” said Monzo.

Travels are thrilled to hear the positive news.

McCurdy said she travels to Florida yearly from Latrobe.

“I’m excited because I can go to Orlando. I have a friend WHO has a place near Orlando, and she’ll be happy to hear they are bringing back Orlando,” McCurdy said.

“The more options we have out of there, the better,” said Quinn Mulroy of Latrobe.

This week, Spirit will begin its service to Myrtle Beach and halt its Orlando service. In September, both services will be offered and then in November, Myrtle Beach is expected to stop for the season.

Monzo said the new $20 million terminal is still set to open in June and he believes with the new space and the return of Spirit’s Orlando service, it’s only a matter of time before another airline sees its potential.

“We cut bait. Now it’s time to do the fishing,” said Monzo

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