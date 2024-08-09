Tanker leak closes part of Route 119 in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A portion of the northbound lanes of Route 119 in Uniontown are closed because of a tanker leak.

Crews were called to Route 119 between Pittsburgh and Bute roads at 1:53 p.m. Friday, Fayette County dispatchers confirm.

The ramp from the Mon-Fayette Expressway to Route 119 is also closed, a post from the Pennsylvania Turnpike says.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

