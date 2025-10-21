Tarentum police asking residents to check cameras for suspicious activity in Brackenridge

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Tarentum Police are asking residents in a neighboring community for help.

The borough police department took to social media on Tuesday to say they are investigating an incident that happened on the 1000 block of Brackenridge Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said they are looking for two people who were dressed in all black who were running or walking in the area.

Residents who live between Cherry Street and Morgan Street on Brackenridge Avenue are asked to check their cameras between 1:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. People who live on McIntire Way and Pine Street are asked to do the same.

Anyone who notices anything suspicious is asked to report it to the Tarentum Borough police department by calling 724-224-1515.

At this time, police have not released any further information on what they believe was happening in the area or if they have other details. Check back for more details as they are made available.

