Teacher at Pittsburgh charter school accused of assaulting student during detention

PITTSBURGH — A teacher at New Academy Charter School in Pittsburgh is accused of assaulting a student during after-school detention.

The alleged assault happened on Jan. 31.

Court documents said a student threw a ball of tape at Dennis Holderbaum. Holderbaum then allegedly threw a pencil sharpener at the student, cutting their head.

Holderbaum allegedly tried putting the student in a headlock and took them to the ground. The student told police that Holderbaum punched them. In an interview with police, Holderbaum denied punching the student.

Photos of the student shared with police show an injury to their forehead and a bloody lower lip.

According to court documents, Holderbaum flipped a table, which broke in half, after the alleged assault.

Holderbaum is on administrative leave. He is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.

