Team USA wins first ever medal in women’s rugby sevens

PARIS — The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team won its first-ever Olympic medal on Tuesday.

Team USA defeated Australia 14-12 on a two-point conversion in the final seconds of the match to earn a bronze medal.

NBC News says Team USA “fought hard” against an “aggressive” Australian offense to earn this medal.

This was the first rugby medal for Team USA since the men’s team won in 1924.

