Team USA wins first ever medal in women’s rugby sevens

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Team USA Women's Rugby United States' Sammy Sullivan reacts as she joins her teammates after they won the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The US won the game 14-12. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

PARIS — The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team won its first-ever Olympic medal on Tuesday.

Team USA defeated Australia 14-12 on a two-point conversion in the final seconds of the match to earn a bronze medal.

NBC News says Team USA “fought hard” against an “aggressive” Australian offense to earn this medal.

This was the first rugby medal for Team USA since the men’s team won in 1924.

