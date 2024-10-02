Teddy Swims bringing ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour to Pittsburgh this summer

PITTSBURGH — Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims is bringing his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” tour to Pittsburgh next year.

The tour, named is honor of his debut album “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1),” will be stopping at Stage AE on Friday, June 6.

“I’m happy to be a part of a generation that is finally talking about mental health issues more openly. I try to be as open as possible about what I’m going through in my own personal life. My debut album, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1),” is an honest look into my mental health journey. I believe therapy could really be beneficial to myself and anyone willing to take the steps to heal. But, for some reason I still have something holding me back. I’m afraid of therapy because I love the coping mechanisms I use on a regular basis… whether it’s biting my nails, drinking alcohol, or resorting back to my ticks... These feel safe to me. I know there are answers to the questions I’m not ready to ask myself. This album is my first step towards being vulnerable about this journey and the steps I need to take to heal,” Swims said.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 3.

For more information, visit https://teddyswims.com/.

