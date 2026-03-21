Teen charged in deadly Stowe Township shooting in 2023 found ‘not guilty’

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A jury found a teen who was charged in the death of a man in Stowe Township “not guilty.”

Cy-Miar Amari Woods, 16, was charged with criminal homicide criminal attempted burglary, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and gun charges in 2024.

Police said he shot and killed 26-year-old Michael Dean on the 800 block of Bendwood Avenue on Nov. 22, 2023.

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Court documents show that a jury found Woods “not guilty” of criminal homicide on Thursday.

He was also found “not guilty” of his gun possession charge.

All other charges were dismissed.

Arrmon Hagans, 46, was also charged in connection with the shooting. His case is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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