Teen dies after falling into Kiski River

A teenager who fell into the Kiski River in Armstrong County over the weekend has died.

The family of 14-year-old Colton Bureau tells Channel 11 he was removed from life support on Monday.

They believe he had a medical emergency and fell into the water Saturday.

His mother said he was with two friends at the time, who helped pull him back to shore.

She said that Colton loved to fish and went often with friends.

The Apollo Ridge School District said it’s making counselors available for students this week.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. Click here if you would like to help.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group