Teen girl injured in crash after driver falls asleep in Beaver County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen girl was injured in a crash after the driver of a vehicle fell asleep in Beaver County.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was driving 1996 Cadillac on Route 30 in Hanover Township at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 26.

She fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. The car left the right side of the road while and crashed into a telephone pole.

A 14-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Police say the driver was charged.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group