Teen hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Greenfield

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenfield.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say the collision occurred on Beechwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police the boy ran into the middle of the street and was clipped by a passing car. The driver stayed on scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition with minor face scrapes.

Officials say the investigation has ended.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group