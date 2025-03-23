Local

Teen dead after motorcycle crash in Fayette County

By WPXI.com News Staff
Teen killed in motorcycle crash in Fayette County A teen was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fayette County. (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)
By WPXI.com News Staff

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fayette County.

The crash happened on Jim Mountain Road at 4:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Coroner Dr. Bob Barker said Nicholas Herman, 17, of Springfield Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read