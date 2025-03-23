Teen dead after motorcycle crash in Fayette County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fayette County.

The crash happened on Jim Mountain Road at 4:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Coroner Dr. Bob Barker said Nicholas Herman, 17, of Springfield Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

