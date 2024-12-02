Teen pleads guilty in North Park crash that killed 2 teenage passengers, sentence handed down

A teenager has pleaded guilty to a deadly crash in North Park just before Christmas last year.

Aiden Saber, 19, has been sentenced to two and a half to 5 years in prison followed by probation.

Taylor Orlowski, 18, of Baden, and Jonathan Tourney, 14, of Gibsonia, died in the single-vehicle crash near Babcock Avenue in McCandless on Dec. 23. The four other people in the car had minor injuries.

A criminal complaint states that when the car hit the tree, it split nearly in half, veered across Irwin Road and came to a rest on a wooded hillside.

Police say Saber was driving at least 70 miles per hour, and drank two beers earlier in the evening.

Jonathan’s brother, Jeffrey Tourney, 18, who was also in the vehicle, testified against Saber in March.

