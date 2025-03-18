Teen sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for New Kensington gun store burglary

The second man charged with smashing into a local gun store and stealing firearms inside was sentenced on Monday.

A federal judge sentenced Steyn Sarduy, 19, to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, on a conviction of federal firearm charges.

Sarduy and Michael Guin used a stolen truck to crash through the front of RC Firearms in New Kensington just over a year ago. Twenty-four guns were stolen.

In February, Guin was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group