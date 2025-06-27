Teen shot in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teen was shot in McKeesport Thursday night.

Allegheny County Police said officers went to the 1800 block of Eaton Street after they were notified of shots being fired in the area.

They found evidence of a shooting there, but no victim.

A short time later, a teen boy was found in the 1800 block of Powers Street.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

