Teen wanted for 2 Pittsburgh-area shootings in 2 days arrested, police say

PITTSBURGH — A teen accused of two non-deadly shootings within two days last year is now in custody.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says on Feb. 16, multiple units and the U.S. Marshal Service worked together to arrest Marcell Fields, 18.

Investigators say Fields was wanted for an Oct. 25 shooting on Frankstown Avenue, where a man was shot in the buttocks.

He was also wanted for an Oct. 26 shootout at the Wilkinsburg Park and Ride Bus Station. As Channel 11 previously reported, more than 30 shell casings were found after a shootout between two groups of people. One person was shot twice in the arm.

Fields, who was a minor at the time of the crimes, now faces a dozen charges between the two cases, including attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail and denied bail.

