Teenage girl accused of armed robbery of person walking down street on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is facing charges following an armed robbery in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood early Friday.

Just before 3 a.m., Pittsburgh police were called to the 2100 block of Brighton Road.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who said he was approached by a small group while walking down the street. He said a teen girl then pulled a gun out and demanded money. Police said the victim was able to walk away unharmed, and the suspects returned to a nearby home.

After receiving permission from the homeowner to enter the house, police said 13 people inside were detained while police conducted a protective sweep. They have all since been released.

Officers used surveillance video to identify the teenage girl with what police say appeared to be a gun. She was taken into custody and is facing robbery charges.

