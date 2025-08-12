Temperatures to reach the 90s, more humidity forecasted for the day

PITTSBURGH — Most of the area will have yet another rain-free day today marking the 15th straight day without measurable rainfall. A few lucky spots could pick up a stray shower or storm that won’t last long.

High temperatures will once again crest the 90-degree mark, but it will be more humid today than it was Monday making it feel more like the mid 90s by late afternoon.

While a stray shower or storm is possible today, especially east toward the mountains, the best chance of seeing rain comes Wednesday in the form of scattered showers and storms. If you don’t pick up any rain Wednesday, it could be another week or so for another good chance of rain.

