Temperatures to remain low, making for Pittsburgh’s coolest May 31 in more than 100 years

Get ready for another chilly day. Temperatures will likely remain stuck in the 50s for most neighborhoods, putting highs over 15 degrees below average and making it the coolest May 31 in Pittsburgh in over 100 years.

Occasional showers can also be expected, mainly this morning. But a northwest breeze of 10-20 mph will continue into the afternoon and, when combined with extensive cloud cover, will only reinforce the chill in the air.

A few areas may drop into the upper 30s tonight if the wind dies down enough. Temperatures will rebound in a hurry Sunday and continue to climb each day going into next week, as we enter a nice spell of dry weather. By Wednesday, highs may reach the upper 80s!

